Health dept put on alert after two monkeypox cases

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi after verification of two monkeypox patients has asked the Health Department to stay alert.

Isolation wards have been established in all the District Head Quarter Hospitals of Punjab. It has been decided to impart a special training to the doctors and paramedical staff for making monkeypox treatment.

On the direction of the CM, a special ministerial committee has been constituted in view of possible danger of monkeypox. The committee will comprise Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care & Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Care Doctor Jamal Nasir Provincial Education Minister Mansoor Qadir and concerned Secretaries.

The committee will regularly review the situation with regard to monkeypox. Primary & Secondary Health Care will establish a hotline and WhatsApp numbers for the facilitation of people.

The CM presided over a high-level meeting on zoom at Punjab House Islamabad on Wednesday in which precautionary measures and preemptive steps from the prevention of monkeypox were reviewed.

It was informed in the meeting during the briefing that monkeypox has been tested positive in two passengers coming from abroad to Pakistan. The other remaining passengers will be traced with the help of Civil Aviation Authority, NCOC and other concerned departments.

Assistance from Nadra database will also be taken to trace the passengers. It was informed during the briefing that monkeypox can spread by shaking hand with the affected patient, hugging or using clothes of the patient.

The virus can be prevented by wearing a mask and washing hands. The elderly people and children can be easily affected by monkeypox. The monkeypox virus can be diagnosed by PCR test. Monkeypox patients have been reported in 111 countries across the globe. Minister for Specialised Health Care & Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram, Minister for Primary Health Care Doctor Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary, concerned Secretaries, DG Health Services and other senior officials attended the meeting via zoom while Information Minister Amir Mir attended the meeting from Punjab House Islamabad.