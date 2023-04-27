Elections only way to prosperity: Pervaiz

LAHORE:Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the decision time is near, people will get good news soon, blaming the Supreme Court and honorable judges is an old habit of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif is again looking to escape the elections.

The PTI Central President said this while talking to politicians here on Wednesday. “The majority of PDM parties is also in favour of elections. Bold decisions have to be taken to save Pakistan's economy and the politics, if the incompetent rulers do not give up the writ of disobedience, the country and the people will face serious consequences. To avoid public anger, these rulers will once again flee the country, there is no other way to prosperity except elections, the sooner PDM realises the better for them, the government wants elections not on the same date but on a date of their own choice,” Ch Pervaiz Elahi said.

Instead of negotiations, the government is engaged in telephone taping and airing them on channels. The government cannot get the verdict it wants from the judiciary by blackmailing and underhanded tactics. Electoral position of PML-N in Punjab has become zero, PML-N wants to create a drama of political victimisation on the disqualification of Shehbaz Sharif, but the dead PML-N will not come back to life in Punjab, he said. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Nawaz Sharif is preparing all the conspiracies against the Supreme Court, adding Nawaz Sharif considers the current Supreme Court as an obstacle in the way of his return, Nawaz Sharif's conspiracy to make the Supreme Court ineffective through the unconstitutional government bill has also failed.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman is also raising flames against the Supreme Court on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif. PDM has been held hostage by Nawaz Sharif and Fazl-ur-Rehman, PDM is deprived of the ability to take independent decisions. Since PPP does not exist in Punjab, it does not matter if Asif Zardari or Bilawal supports or opposes the elections in Punjab, he said.