Crackdown on wheat smugglers, sugar hoarders intensified

LAHORE:On the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, various district administrations were taking stern actions against wheat smuggling and hoarding of sugar across the province.

Crackdown against wheat smuggling in Dera Ghazi Khan has accelerated and on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Mehr Shahid Zaman Lak, 400 bags of 50 kg in Shadan Lund, a stock of 5,000 bags in Shah Sadr Deen, and 600 bags of 50 kg each have been recovered from the house of one Nasruddin in Ada Tarman Bukhara.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Kot Chhata Ahmed Naveed Baloch has transferred the loaded wheat on two trolleys to the purchase centres. During another similar raid, Assistant Commissioner Taunsa Ghulam Murtaza confiscated 600 bags from two commission agents in Kot Qaisrani. AC Ghulam Murtaza, along with the revenue staff, recovered 1,000 sacks of wheat from the godowns identified by the informant and filed an FIR against the accused.

In Khanewal, during the ongoing operation against hoarding and smuggling, the administration has so far seized more than 64 thousand bags of wheat - whereas on Tuesday, in a major operation, Assistant Commissioner Jahanian recovered three thousand maunds of stored wheat. So far 116,585 metric tonnes of wheat has been purchased by the food department in the district; l71,228 Bardanas have also been issued while 5 FIRs have been filed against wheat hoarders and smugglers. In Sahiwal division, actions are also going on against the elements involved in the illegal transportation of wheat. The team of Food Department recovered 35 metric tonnes of wheat from a house while operating in Chak No. 37/EB Arifwala. Similarly, another operation was carried out in Basirpur, where 1400 bags of wheat were recovered from a warehouse, which were transferred to the wheat procurement center in Basirpur. 160 bags of wheat were seized during the operation in Adda Qadirabad, District Sahiwal while another operation was conducted at Adda Shareen Morr where 370 bags of wheat were seized and transferred to PR Center Sahiwal. During raids at different places in Bahawalnagar, 25,000 sacks of wheat illegally stored have been recovered and taken into custody by the Food Department whereas 7 warehouses have also been sealed. In Toba Tek Singh, 125 metric tonnes of wheat was confiscated from private warehouses. So far, a total of 653 metric tonnes of wheat has been seized and transferred to the warehouses of the Food Department. District administration Chakwal has set up check posts manned by revenue field staff and staff of Local Government and Community Development department on round-the-clock duty to prevent illegal transportation of wheat and wheat products. 18064 bags of wheat have been taken into government custody while sugar hoarders have been fined Rs 89,000. 19 persons have been arrested while taking action against hoarders in Lodhran. Kasur district administration foiled the smuggling of 3,650 maunds of wheat.