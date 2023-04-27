CM orders completing Kalma Chowk project by May 5

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab instructed the CBD authorities to complete the ongoing Kalma Chowk remodeling project and CBD Boulevard by May 5, 2023 at any cost.

Caretaker Chief Minister visited the Kalma Chowk Remodeling and CBD Punjab Boulevard project to review the development progress on Wednesday. This visit was in continuation of the recent visit by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to the same site. During the visit, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, briefed the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, on the progress of the project.

He informed the CM that the project is nearing completion. The project is expected to bring a significant change to the area, with improved traffic flow and aesthetic appeal. Caretaker Minister for Housing & Urban Development Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing and Urban Development Punjab, Capt (retd) M Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Planning, M Sohail Anwar Choudhary, Commissioner Lahore, M Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin, COO CBD Punjab, Brig (retd) Mansoor Janjua MD Wasa, Ghufran Chaudhry, Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, M Omer, Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab, Riaz Hussain, CCPO Lahore, SP Traffic Police Lahore, staff members from CBD Punjab, NLC and Nespak, accompanied the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, during his visit.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of completing the project on time. The Kalma Chowk Remodeling and CBD Punjab Boulevard project was part of the government's efforts to improve infrastructure and development in the province.

The project aims to provide a modern and efficient transportation system while also improving the overall aesthetic of the area. The media and the public have been eagerly following the progress of the project and the Chief Minister's visit has further highlighted the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and development in the province.

The project was a testament to the government's vision for a modern and developed Punjab and the Chief Minister's visit today has once again demonstrated the government's commitment to achieving this vision.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the old-age home Aafiat in Multan where he spent time with the elderly residents.

During his visit, the CM inspected the dining room and the living rooms of the elderly inhabitants and listened to their stories about the neglect they had experienced from their loved ones. Some of the elderly residents were moved to tears while sharing their experiences, and Mohsin Naqvi consoled them.

The elderly residents showed their affection towards the chief minister, who also inspected the facilities and inquired about the quality of care provided to them. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of treating elders with utmost care and respect, as they are a source of mercy and their prayers can make life brighter.

He reminded everyone that Islam teaches us to take care of our parents in old age in every possible way. Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Amir Mir, and others were also present. Later, the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the expansion project of Children Hospital and Institute of Cardiology in Multan. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the emergency, HDU and other wards of Children's Hospital and reviewed the medical facilities available for children.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to immediately plan and prepare PC-I for emergency tower project in Children's Complex. The caretaker Chief minister inquired about the welfare of the children under treatment and asked their parents about the treatment facilities being provided.

He also inquired about the availability of free medicines and directed the hospital administration to further improve the medical and other facilities. Dean Children's Complex, while briefing CM about the medical facilities provided in the hospital, said that there were 20 beds in the emergency department while 150 patients are admitted on daily basis. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also inspected the expansion project of Multan Institute of Cardiology and directed that the OPD be completed by May 30.

All resources to be utilised to complete the expansion project, Mohsin Naqvi directed. While being briefed about the expansion project of Multan Institute of Cardiology, the caretaker chief minister was told that this project is being constructed on 24.5 kanals of land. The total cost of the expansion project will be Rs5.20 billion. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his profound sadness and grief over the loss of lives in a van fire caused by a traffic accident near Dharamkot in Gojra. He has sought a report from the commissioner and RPO Faisalabad, and directed to take legal action against the driver responsible for the negligence that led to this unfortunate incident.

The CM has also instructed that the best medical facilities be provided to those who were injured in the accident. In addition, he has also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.