UAE Investor acquires majority shares, management control of Summit Bank

KARACHI: Prominent UAE national, investor, and a longstanding friend of Pakistan, H.E. Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah (the “Investor”), has acquired a controlling stake in Summit Bank, a move that was recently approved by the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and Competition Commission of Pakistan. The Investor’s vision for the Bank is to transform it into a full-fledged Islamic bank, providing exceptional services, innovative products, and a commitment to the principles of Islamic finance.

To demonstrate his unwavering commitment to the Bank’s success and positive vision for Pakistan (despite the current economic situation), the Investor subscribed to 3.98 billion new shares of the Bank at PKR 2.51 per share, giving him a majority equity stake.

In this regard PKR 10 billion has already been injected into the Bank in January 2023 through an advance payment for the proposed share issuance.

With the Investor’s acquisition and renewed focus on Islamic finance principles, Summit Bank is well-positioned to become a market leader in the banking industry. The Bank’s leadership and staff are enthusiastic about the future of the Bank and committed to providing ethical and transparent financial services to its clients.

The President of Summit Bank, Jawad Majid Khan, emphasized that the Bank’s revival involves more than just new equity injection and Islamic banking. In addition to the acquisition, Summit Bank shall undergo a complete overhaul of its operations and digitalization in accordance with modern banking practices.