Drive against overcharging bus operators extended

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday instructed officials to extend the ongoing campaign against the overcharging of passengers by intercity bus operators till April 30.

The campaign was initially launched on the occasion of Eidul Fitr to conduct surprise raids on the terminuses of intercity transport, and it has now been extended to prevent the exploitation of passengers returning from their native areas after celebrating the festival.

The transport department has dispatched letters to relevant district administrations, district police, motorway and traffic police, informing them of the decision to extend the campaign. These authorities have been instructed to continue their efforts against transporters who are found to be overcharging passengers. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Memon emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of passengers and preventing any form of economic exploitation.

The extension of the campaign was a step towards ensuring that passengers could travel safely and comfortably without being overcharged, he said and urged the public to report any instances of overcharging or other violations by transporters to the relevant authorities.