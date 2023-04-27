LG minister imposes emergency to deal with expected rains

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has imposed an emergency regarding the expected rains and directed the staff to be alert.

Presiding over a meeting on Wednesday, he said that all possible steps should be taken to provide relief to the citizens. Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Shah, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board official Syed Salahuddin Asadullah, administrators and other officers of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and all district municipal corporations attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed the authorities to immediately clean all drains and cover manholes. He said that all machinery and staff should be ready to deal with any emergency situation.

The additional chief secretary of the local government department submitted a report on necessary measures like dewatering pumps and other machinery arrangements to cover manholes.

Syed Imtiaz Shah gave a briefing to the minister and said that an emergency had been implemented at the SSWMB and complaints received on 1128 and WhatsApp number would be resolved immediately.

In this regard, he said, the SSWMB staff would be deployed in three shifts. He added that Chinese companies, local contractors and solid waste officials had been instructed to keep all the staff and machinery ready.

He added that instead of cleaning drains in the form of a group of sanitary workers, two to three sanitary workers would be posted at each point so that staff were present at all points. Teams would also be deployed to open choked points and solid waste officers would coordinate with institutions. All officers, contractors and operations staff will be in constant contact.

Apart from this, complaints related to waste and rainwater drainage received in the incharge command and control and complaints centre will be immediately forwarded to officers to ensure timely redressal of these complaints. He said that compliance cells would be established in all districts to provide relief to the citizens.

While for complaints of the citizens and their redressal, the helpline number 1128 of the head office, WhatsApp number 03181030851 and complaint app (SSWMB Complaints Karachi) will be active.

KMC meeting

In view of the forecast of rain in Karachi, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to install available pumps and machinery for drainage at key points and clear choke points of storm drains in order to protect the citizens from difficulties in case of heavy showers.

KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman gave instructions to this effect while addressing a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday after the forecast of rain by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

He said that according to the weather reports, a rain system had entered the country and showers were expected on Friday, in view of which the holidays of the officers and staff of the departments concerned had been cancelled.

All the personnel responsible for rainwater drainage should be seen on roads with specific uniforms and water should be drained immediately from the places where it got accumulated, he said, adding that the fire brigade department, city wardens, rescue unit and municipal services department should work in coordination.

The KMC administrator said that citizens could register their complaints for rainwater drainage at 1339 where relevant staff would be present 24 hours to register their complaints. He said the KMC lifeguards on beaches would also perform duties during rains.