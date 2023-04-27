Court moved for FIR against Karachi administrator, others over elephant Noor Jehan’s death

A lawyer on Wednesday approached a sessions court, seeking registration of an FIR against Karachi Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman and former as well as incumbent Karachi Zoo directors over alleged criminal negligence that led to the death of 17-year-old African elephant Noor Jehan.

Imran Aziz moved an application before the District and Sessions Judge (South) under Section 22-A and 22-B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), naming the SSP complaint cell and Garden station house officer (SHO) as respondents, and the Karachi administrator, and Khalid Hashmi and Kunwar Ayub, former and current Karachi Zoo directors, respectively, as proposed accused.

After a preliminary hearing, the judge issued notices to the respondents to submit their responses to the application and set May 3 for hearing arguments, according to the lawyer.

The applicant stated that on April 22, female elephant Noor Jehan, an asset to the Karachi Zoo, died due to criminal negligence and carelessness of the proposed accused. “The elephant was kept in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, which led to her deteriorating health,” he claimed.

He said the elephant was severely malnourished and had been suffering from various ailments, including arthritis and a foot infection, for a long time, and that despite repeated calls from animal rights activists and concerned citizens, the authorities didn’t take adequate measures to improve her living conditions or provide her with proper medical care.

The lawyer said, “The negligence and cruelty shown towards Noor Jehan amount to a criminal offence, and the individuals involved must be held accountable, and after the registration of an FIR, the law enforcement agencies must conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take strict action against the culprits.” He maintained that he approached the police station concerned for the registration of an FIR, but to no avail.

The applicant pleaded with the judge to direct the Garden SHO to record his statement under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code and lodge a case.