Thursday April 27, 2023
Body of picnicker who drowned off Manora retrieved

By Our Correspondent
April 27, 2023

The body of one of the four people who drowned in the sea on the Manora beach on Tuesday was recovered by a rescue team on Wednesday. Identified as 15-year-old Anas, the deceased’s body was taken to hospital for medico-legal formalities before being handed over to his family. The tragic incident occurred as a group of people were enjoying a picnic on the beach. Rescue officials were continuing their search for the remaining missing bodies.