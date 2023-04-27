Body of picnicker who drowned off Manora retrieved

The body of one of the four people who drowned in the sea on the Manora beach on Tuesday was recovered by a rescue team on Wednesday. Identified as 15-year-old Anas, the deceased’s body was taken to hospital for medico-legal formalities before being handed over to his family. The tragic incident occurred as a group of people were enjoying a picnic on the beach. Rescue officials were continuing their search for the remaining missing bodies.
PotpourriThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aasim Akhter, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Abdul...
KARACHI: Prominent UAE national, investor, and a longstanding friend of Pakistan, H.E. Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah ,...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday instructed officials to extend the ongoing...
Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has imposed an emergency regarding the expected rains and...
The Sindh High Court has directed the project director of the Frontier Works Organisation to submit a compliance...
Personnel of the Special Investigation Unit claimed arresting two militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ...