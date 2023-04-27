Two held as abducted citizen found murdered

The District East investigation police on Wednesday arrested two suspects and recovered the body of a person who was murdered after abduction.

Officials said that on April 17 Mohammad Amir Bhatti was abducted in the limits of the Baloch Colony police station, and a case was registered against unknown suspects. SSP Investigation East Tariq Elahi Mastoi formed a team and directed its members to ensure the recovery of the abductee.

Station Investigation Officer Aslam Bhatti and his team, with the help of technical support and CCTV footage, used all available resources, which led to the arrest of Gulsher and Ghulam Nabi alias Jamshed in an operation.

During the interrogation, the two revealed that their close relative Shah Mir and Amir Bhatti were both taxi drivers and were having an issue on some petty matter. They said the abductee had been killed.

On the disclosure and identification of the suspects, the police recovered not only the body, which had been packed in a sack, but also the murder weapon and a mobile phone of the victim. Efforts are being made to arrest associates of the arrested suspects so that the motive of the murder can be ascertained.