SHC irked by KWSB’s failure to submit details of mechanism for DHA water supply

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday once again directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to file a detailed report with regard to bulk water supply to the Defence and Clifton areas.

During hearing of petitions filed by residents of DHA for supply of water through pipelines in the area and against imposition of additional charges for water supply through tankers, a division bench of the high court headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi took exception to failure of the KWSB to file comments and non-reasonable explanation by the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on non-supply of water to residents of DHA and Clifton.

The high court observed that it appeared no reasonable explanation whatsoever had so far been submitted by the CBC and DHA with regard to non-supply of water to the residents except an excuse that the KWSB was not supplying the required water to the CBC.

The SHC observed that the KWSB had not filed a detailed report with regard to bulk supply of water to DHA despite directions to the board. The bench observed that it seemed that the DHA had no master plan as despite lapse of several years, it could not supply water to its residents.

The high court directed the water board to apprise the court about the water supply agreement it had inked with the CBC. It is pertinent to mention that the SHC had earlier directed the KWSB to submit reports regarding the water supply mechanism in different areas of DHA and Clifton, storage capacity of DHA as well as the timetable for water supply by the KWSB to the cantonment board.

The petitioners had submitted in the petitions that the cantonment board was charging Rs2,886 to 108,219 for residential houses and Rs4,040 to Rs61,612 for commercial units under annual water tax.

They submitted that the high court had already adjudicated the issue with regard to supply of water and the cantonment board’s responsibility, and observed that in case of failure to supply water, the CBC had disentitled itself from charging, claiming or collecting water tax from the residents.

The petitioners submitted that no water meters had been installed by the respondents and water tax was being charged as per the size of the property, not per the quantity of water being consumed.

They submitted that the cantonment board was providing roughly 30 per cent water of the total need of its residents and charging onerous levies and additional costs against the same. They submitted that all the residents of DHA and CBC were burdened not only with onerous charges by the cantonment board and even then, they were not being provided sufficient amount of water.

The CBC had earlier informed the high court that the KWSB had entered into an agreement with the CBC, under it which it had pledged to supply 9 million gallons of water per day (MGD) to the cantonment board since 1999. However, the KWSB had failed to provide that share of water over the years, and the supply was gradually reduced to almost half.

A CBC official said that the current demand of the CBC residents had reached 16MGD, and this ever-increasing gap between the demand and supply could only be resolved through a collective and collaborative effort of the KWSB, Sindh government and CBC. The cantonment board’s counsel requested the high court to direct the KWSB to ensure 9MGD water supply to the CBC so that its residents may not suffer from acute water shortage.