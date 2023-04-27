Without pay

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities – especially the management of Sindh’s education department – to the issue of non-payment of salaries. Recently hired teachers are suffering from bad financial conditions because of unjustified delays in salaries. Some officials claim that they have given salaries to more than 60 per cent of the total staff. This is not true.

All teachers should be paid on time. In this era of technological advancements where large-scale transactions can be done within hours, these delays are not justified. The CM of Sindh must take notice of this urgent issue and order the relevant department to release the salary of all newly recruited teachers.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana