This refers to the article, ‘Three urgent national crises’ (April 25) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer paints a rather pathetic, though true, picture of present-day Pakistan, what has caused all this, and what needs to be done. I strongly feel that we should at least try to make a start in the right direction with the next elections – general elections for all assemblies, perhaps in October this year. As long as we let the tried-and-tested PML-N, PPP and PTI continue taking bad decisions, there will be no hope at all. After all, leaders of these parties have been running the governments for the benefits of people close to them.
The only hope lies in ridding these political parties of their top leaders on the basis of plentiful evidence available against them. This will enable competent senior leaders within these parties to rise and take charge of the parties and form capable federal and provincial governments. Only such a setup could work for the welfare of the people and develop the country through sound plans with input from renowned experts in various fields.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities – especially the management of Sindh’s education...
This letter refers to the article ‘Lessons from Singapore’ by Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer explains how Pakistan...
This refers to the news report, ‘37 Pakistanis evacuees reach Jeddah from Sudan’ . It is heartening to note that...
The PTI has been asking the government to hold elections in Punjab ever since it dissolved the Punjab Assembly in...
Bribery is one of the most common forms of corruption in Pakistan. We rarely talk about how ‘kickbacks’ help...
Pakistan’s crime rate is increasing sharply, especially in its most populous city Karachi. Some reasons behind this...