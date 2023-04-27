This refers to the article, ‘Three urgent national crises’ (April 25) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer paints a rather pathetic, though true, picture of present-day Pakistan, what has caused all this, and what needs to be done. I strongly feel that we should at least try to make a start in the right direction with the next elections – general elections for all assemblies, perhaps in October this year. As long as we let the tried-and-tested PML-N, PPP and PTI continue taking bad decisions, there will be no hope at all. After all, leaders of these parties have been running the governments for the benefits of people close to them.

The only hope lies in ridding these political parties of their top leaders on the basis of plentiful evidence available against them. This will enable competent senior leaders within these parties to rise and take charge of the parties and form capable federal and provincial governments. Only such a setup could work for the welfare of the people and develop the country through sound plans with input from renowned experts in various fields.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi