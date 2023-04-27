Violence in Sudan

This refers to the news report, ‘37 Pakistanis evacuees reach Jeddah from Sudan’ (April 26). It is heartening to note that Pakistani authorities acted quickly to help trapped Pakistanis in violence-hit Sudan. The Sudanese and expats living in Khartoum have been sharing horror stories across social media platforms ever since fights broke out between the country’s army and the RSF. Many people are evacuating their homes on their own with no final destination in sight.
Pakistani authorities should be lauded for taking quick steps to get their nationals back home.
Akhtar Balaj
Lahore
