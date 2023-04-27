My way or the highway?

The PTI has been asking the government to hold elections in Punjab ever since it dissolved the Punjab Assembly in January, which was an unwise decision. Now the question is if the elections are held as per the PTI’s wishes, will the party and its chairperson Imran Khan accept results in case they lose? We all know how the party behaves when things do not go in its favour, and we can see Imran holding jalsas and inviting his supporters to take to the streets if he loses the said elections. Political polarization is so high that we cannot expect returning to ‘normalcy’.

The PTI’s demand for the Punjab elections – which may cost billions of rupees – seems unwise and without any purpose. Politicians need to show flexibility in their approach to put an end to the rising polarization in the country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad