Bribery is one of the most common forms of corruption in Pakistan. We rarely talk about how ‘kickbacks’ help people get lucrative contracts and job appointments. This oft-neglected form of corruption is prevalent across all levels of our system. It starts from people offering cash to get out of a speeding ticket and goes straight to the top.
People who do not object to either giving or accepting bribes are equally guilty. They violate the law and undermine the proper functioning of our institutions. We need to develop better systems to track, identify and punish bribery.
Sanaullah Khan
Karachi
