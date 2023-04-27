Dangerous streets

Pakistan’s crime rate is increasing sharply, especially in its most populous city Karachi. Some reasons behind this shocking increase are unbridled population growth and inflation. Poverty compels people to commit horrific crimes. Prisons in our country unfortunately fail to employ corrective measures that can put an end to crimes. There should be counselling sessions for criminals to encourage them to stay away from a life of crimes. It is equally important for the law-enforcement agencies to use modern technology to increase surveillance and make our streets safe.
This rise in crimes has created so many problems for the people of Pakistan. It is time all stakeholders came up with a foolproof plan to make the country crime-free.
Muhammad Ishaque Memon
Tando Muhammad Khan
