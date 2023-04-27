 
Thursday April 27, 2023
Neglecting workers

April 27, 2023

Health and safety hazards are part of the daily routine for workers in our industrial sector. Many industrial accidents are reported in our country as the managers and owners of industrial plants do not adhere to safety rules and they are not regulated properly.

Although these industries play a vital role in our economy, this is no excuse for cutting corners on health and safety.

Tariq Hussain

Karachi