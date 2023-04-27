Animal cruelty

Research on elephants over the years has proven that they are among the most intelligent and emotionally sensitive creatures on the planet, rivalling humans in their need for companionship and a comforting environment. This research offers clues as to what caused the death of Noor Jehan. The elephant was separated from her parents at a young age and was raised in captivity. This is on top of the poor conditions she was forced to live in. A fundamental problem is the perception of our relationship with animals in general, and zoo animals in particular. We see zoo animals as a source of our entertainment, a notion that robs animals of their dignity and a lifestyle conducive to their needs.

Syed Rizvi

San Jose

USA