Animal lives

Noor Jehan the elephant who passed away on Saturday (April 22) has been laid to rest at the Karachi Zoo. Elephants live up to 70 years; Noor Jehan was 17. What caused the elephant’s death is an important question that should decide the fate of zoos in the country. According to the Four Paws team, the elephant’s autopsy report will be available in two weeks. But Noor Jehan’s painful journey to death started long before she made headlines in 2023, compelling animal rights activists from across the world to speak in her support. She had been suffering from multiple diseases and had undergone a tusk removal surgery in 2022. There is something seriously wrong with the way Pakistani authorities are managing zoos across the country. In 2012, Saheli, an elephant at the now-closed Islamabad Zoo died of a heart attack; she was 22. In 2017, when the Lahore Zoo’s only elephant Suzi passed away at the age of 36, the zoo director was suspended over the elephant’s death. In 2021, foreign animal rights groups including famous celebrities made a strong case for relocation of Kaavan – Saheli’s partner – to a species-appropriate habitat and freed the elephant from a life in captivity. All these cases call for authorities to hold the department responsible accountable. Zoos in the country have always been a picture of neglect and lack of care.

It is also important to note that in the last two years, the Karachi Zoo lost four wild animals – an African lion, a white lion, a Golden Tabby tiger, and now Noor Jehan. All the big cats apparently died of ‘natural causes’. Multiple reports, however, have indicated how a lack of vets and a shortage of zoo staff at the zoo continued to create problems for animals. It is time for officials to take tough decisions and listen to calls for the closure of zoos. That Noor Jehan’s condition became news was a fortuitous accident as stories of zoo animals rarely receive any attention. The remaining three elephants – Madhubala and Safari Park’s Sonu and Malika – must be given the care and love that Noor Jehan was deprived of. If Pakistan is serious about running zoos, it should invest in the training of mahouts and zookeepers as well. Not only should they be funded for some essential courses in animal care, but they must also be sent abroad for training so that they can learn new skills and take care of animals even more efficiently. After Noor Jehan’s death, several news reports claimed that Sri Lanka had agreed to send two elephants to Pakistan as gifts. While these reports have been dismissed, it is essential to remind authorities to not go forward with such agreements/deals. Pakistan does not have the capacity to take care of wild animals, and at present, it should focus on what it can do to provide a healthy environment to the existing animals instead of making arrangements for the import of more wild animals. Civil society, animal rights activists, and all the departments concerned should focus on relocation of Madhubala to Safari Park so that she does not have to live in isolation (as Kaavan did for more than eight years). All eyes are now on the KMC which must make up for the neglect and mismanagement carried out by those who were in charge of governance.