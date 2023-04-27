Banks to work on April 29-30

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said that some branches of the banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday for the collection of duties and taxes.
The SBP has decided on the request of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that all those branches of banks that remain open on Saturday including authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) would remain open on April 29 and 30 and observe extended working hours till 6:00pm to facilitate the collection of taxes through ADC’s over-the-counter (OTC) facility, a statement said.
Further, in order to ensure same day clearing and settlement of payment instruments deposited at NBP’s authorised branches for customs collection, National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) will arrange special clearings at 1:00pm on April 29 and 6:00pm on April 30, it added.
Accordingly, all banks shall keep their clearing related branches open till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearings by NIFT on April 29 and 30, 2023 respectively.
