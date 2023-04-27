Gold reaches all-time high

KARACHI: Gold price touched another all-time high in the country on Wednesday when the market opened after the long Eid holidays.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that gold rates touched Rs218,650/tola after an increase of Rs450/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs386 to stand at Rs187,457.

In the international market, however, gold rates remained unchanged at $2,000/ounce. Silver rates increased by Rs40 to stand at Rs2,570/tola in the country. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also rose by Rs33.36 to close at Rs2,203.36. One goldsmith said that due to the economic uncertainty, investors were buying raw gold bars as an investment.