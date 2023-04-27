Google launches first ‘App Growth Lab’

ISLAMABAD: Google has announced the opening of its first-ever App Growth Lab in Pakistan, a four-month program designed to identify high-potential app developers, studios, and companies looking to accelerate and grow their businesses, an official statement from the company confirmed Wednesday.

According to a report released earlier this year by Data Darbar, a private markets intelligence platform, the South Asian country’s app industry witnessed a 35 percent growth in 2022 with 3.52B downloads.

Google said the launch of the program represents the tech giant’s commitment to helping grow Pakistan’s app industry locally and globally.

“Following the launch of the Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan last year, Google announced today that it has opened the first-ever App Growth Lab in Pakistan,” the search engine giant said in the statement.

“With intensive education and support phases, the program will allow app developers to learn from Google experts in areas such as Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play as well as Industry leaders.”

The company added that the program is based on four core pillars: build, develop, launch, and scale. The ‘build’ component of the program would help participants uncover the global app and gaming opportunity to understand different levers to set the all-around strategy for your company.

The ‘develop’ component would bring a user-centric mindset to the app and game product development and leverage best-in-class technology to set your app up for long-term success. Google said the ‘launch’ component would help participants learn about strategies to win the launch, set up monetization models, and maximize Google's tools for data to achieve measurable growth.