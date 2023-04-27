‘Investor confidence shaken by uncertainty surrounding elections’

KARACHI: The market, economy, and currency would continue to be impacted unless ongoing political theatre in the country came to an end, a brokerage report stated on Wednesday.

Besides facing dire economic challenges, Pakistan has been passing through a political crisis, and the quagmire exacerbated with a seemingly polarisation in the country’s apex court.

“Investors’ confidence that was already shattered amid fears of default on foreign loans has been battered further by uncertainties hovering over the elections schedule as division deepens among judiciary,” Topline Securities said in its report. “This leaves the million-dollar question hanging in balance whether the National Elections would be held in 2023.”

Though elections for the National Assembly are due by October 2023 as per the constitution, dissolution of two provincial assemblies ahead of the October schedule and the judicial orders to hold early elections had made the situation untenable, it noted.

“We believe, this uncertain political theatre would keep on reflecting on the market, economy and currency. However, once the truce is carved of the current political battles, the focus will be imminently back on economy,” Yousuf M. Farooq and Nasheed Malik, two analysts at the Topline Securities said.

“As we mentioned in our reports “Pakistan’s Debt Restructuring” dated December 03, 2023 and report “Pakistan Debt Restructuring – Part 2” dated Jan 24, 2023 the crucial factor or the Achilles heel of the current debt is the short term rollovers that have increased by 9 times to over $12 billion since 2015,” they said.

The analysts were of the view that external debt restructuring was a litmus test. “The mode of restructuring, and how orderly or disorderly are done, would determine Pakistan’s economic vulnerabilities.”

They stressed that the incumbent government should try to convert its short-term external loans with long term with the help of friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, and UAE etc. If that was not doable, Pakistan should try G-20 common framework of debt restructuring, the analysts added. “These are less painful and will help in economic recovery.”

According to polls conducted by Topline, 60-70 percent respondents felt elections would be held before October or in October 2023, while 20-30 percent saw a delay.

“If National Elections are held in 2023 (in October or earlier), there is high probability that Imran Khan led PTI may get highest seats in National Assembly, surveys and polls forecast, unless Khan meets with disqualification, party breakup, etc. due to under trial cases against him, the report stated.

With a risk that PM Sharif may be disqualified by Supreme Court on contempt, another much talked about scenario has been that the present coalition government (PDM) might get its office term extended beyond October 2023. The government might invoke the Article 232 of the constitution under the garb of ‘emergency’ in the country on the pretext of security concerns or/and financial crisis.

Hypothetically, if the government undertakes such measures, matter might be challenged by the opposition in the court of law and the court may give its ruling over the government decision. It could linger the matter further and crisis seems to persist, according to the brokerage.

Another option could be the military rule. The country has witnessed direct military rule for 33 out of 75 years in Pakistan. Chances of direct military rule are slim, 10 percent as per the poll.

To cool down the situation efforts of dialogue between political parties to sort out the next elections related matter has started.

“This out of the court settlement, through dialogues can be a catalyst to cool political heat and lead to any decision regarding the elections for the national and provincial assemblies,” the report said.