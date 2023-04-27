Rupee gains on strong dollar supplies

KARACHI: The rupee ended stronger against the dollar in both currency markets on Wednesday.

The rupee closed at 283.39 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 283.47 in the interbank market. The local unit rose 1 rupee to close at 291 per dollar in the open market.

Following an extended Eidul Fitr holiday, the financial markets resumed on Wednesday. Dealers claimed that stronger supplies helped the currency sustain its upward trend. “Despite the need for dollars, there was enough supply to support the rupee’s rise,” said a currency dealer.

“The market is keeping a careful eye on developments regarding the International Monetary Fund and the visit of the Pakistani Army Chief to China,” he added. The government had met all requirements for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume its $6.5 billion loan programme, according to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

General Asim Munir, the chief of the army staff, arrived in China on Tuesday for a four-day visit. The trip is thought to be of utmost significance for Pakistan, which is facing a balance of payments crisis.

Until the IMF programme resumes, the rupee will trade within a narrow band, said analysts. Due to the lack of clarity, traders are waiting for the IMF’s next action before predicting whether the markets would rise or fall,

Political developments are no longer the key factor influencing the markets; instead, economic changes are. The flow of worker remittances from Pakistanis working abroad is likely to slow down after Ramazan and Eid, according to some analysts, which could put some pressure on the local currency.