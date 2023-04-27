Electricity generation costs inch up to Rs8.22 KWh in March

KARACHI: Electricity generation costs in the country slightly increased by 2.6 percent to Rs8.22 KWh in March 2023, compared to Rs8.01 KWh in February, latest data showed on Wednesday.

However, on a year-on-year basis, electricity generation costs fell by almost 11

percent. The decline in fuel cost was mainly due to an increase in nuclear, hydel, and solar-based generation, along with a 30 percent year-on-year decrease in coal-based cost of generation, said brokerage Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

“On a month-on-month basis, the rise in fuel cost is triggered by a decline in hydel-based generation.” Power generation in the country witnessed a significant increase of 12.7 percent on a monthly basis to 8,741 GWh in March 2023, compared to 7,756 GWh in February.

It fell by 16.1 percent to 10,418 GWh in March 2022 on a yearly basis. In the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year, power generation decreased by 8 percent year-on-year to 93,582 GWh.

Moreover, the cost of power generation during the first nine months of the fiscal year was up 15.2 percent to Rs9.14. Power generation decline on a yearly basis was led by coal, which decreased by 48.4 percent and Residual Fuel Oil (RFO) by 96.3 percent.

Nuclear and hydel sources stood at 2,002 GWh each, showing an increase of 28 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively. In March, nuclear and hydel emerged as the leading sources of power generation, accounting for 46 percent of the generation mix combined.

Electricity generation from renewable sources including solar improved by 61.1 percent to 111 GWh, while generation from other renewable sources such as wind declined by 17.4 percent to 221 GWh.