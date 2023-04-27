UAE investor acquires controlling interest in Summit Bank

KARACHI: A UAE-based investor has secured a controlling interest in Summit Bank, with plans to transform the financial institution into a comprehensive Islamic bank, a statement said on Wednesday.

“Prominent UAE national, investor, and a longstanding friend of Pakistan, H.E. Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah has acquired a controlling stake in Summit Bank,” it added. The acquisition has been approved by the State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and Competition Commission of Pakistan.

“The Investor's vision for the Bank is to transform it into a full-fledged Islamic bank, providing exceptional services, innovative products, and a commitment to the principles of Islamic finance.”

To demonstrate his commitment to the bank's success and positive vision for Pakistan, the investor subscribed to 3.98 billion new shares of the bank at Rs2.51 per share, giving him a majority equity stake.

“Rs10 billion has already been injected into the bank in January 2023 through an advance payment for the proposed share issuance.” With the investor's acquisition and renewed focus on Islamic finance principles, Summit Bank is well-positioned to become a market leader in the banking industry.

“The bank's leadership and staff are enthusiastic about the future of the bank and committed to providing ethical and transparent financial services to its clients.” Summit Bank has been struggling to raise its capital, and the bank's paid-up capital (net of losses) stood at negative (-) Rs21.801 billion as of December 31, 2022. The capital adequacy ratio of the bank stood at negative (-) 79.55 percent, which is below the minimum requirement of 11.50 percent.

The acquisition is a welcome development for the bank, the banking system, and Pakistan. The IMF had asked to recapitalize Summit Bank as it was falling short of regulatory requirements. However, more needs to be done to fully comply with the requirements.

Summit Bank's President, Jawad Majid Khan, emphasized that the bank's revival involves more than just new equity injection and Islamic banking. The bank shall undergo a complete overhaul of its operations and digitalization in accordance with modern banking practices. This shall also include rebranding the bank for a fresh start and a new identity.

The investor, with the assistance of A.F. Ferguson & Co. and Haidermota & Co. (Legal Consultants), is in the process of devising a medium and long-term strategic and restructuring plan for Summit Bank.

The bank's renewed commitment to its clients and principles will be a fundamental aspect of its success. The bank will also benefit from the investor's relationships in the Middle Eastern banking industry.

The bank reported a loss after tax of Rs3.167 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with a loss after tax of Rs2.887 billion for the prior year.

The bank's deposits improved by 11.36 percent to Rs121.919 billion in 2022. The bank's gross non-performing loans to gross advances as of December 31, 2022, stood at 65.78 percent, while the coverage ratio improved to 92.14 percent. The bank's gross advances to deposits ratio stood at 44.98 percent, compared with 54.63 percent last year.