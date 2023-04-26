Schoolteacher shot dead over land dispute

NOWSHERA: A schoolteacher was shot dead while his relative sustained critical injuries over a land dispute in Badrashi area on Tuesday.

Arshad Khan, a schoolteacher told the police in injured condition that he along with his relative Shariq Khan, visited his land in Armour Colony in Badrashi.

He said that the accused identified as Waqar Fazal Haq and Taimur were doing construction on their land, who were asked to stop work.

Upon this, he said that the accused got infuriated and opened fire on them, injuring them seriously. He said that a land dispute was running between them and the accused. The schoolteacher later succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.