Late Lateef Afridi remembered on Eid

PESHAWAR: Well-wishers and friends gathered at the grave of senior lawyer Abdul Lateef Afridi to remember him at the first Eid after his death. They paid rich tribute to the late Pakhtun nationalist for his contribution and services to the cause of the Pakhtuns.

Afridi was a noted lawyer, who also served as President of Supreme Court Bar Association. Apart from being a lawyer, Lateef Afridi was an ideologue, political leader and trade unionist.

Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Chairman National Think Tank, Advocate High Court and former IGP, Engr Gul Bahadur Khan Yousafzai, former Director General PTCL, Nazeef Khan, Shoaib Khan Yousafzai, Prof Dr Sarfaraz Khan, Qaisar Khan advocate, Syed Nazeef Khan Hashtnagar, Sangeen Khan advocate, Tahir Khan advocate, Danish Afridi advocate, elder son of late Lateef Afridi, and many other prominent figures attended the event.

Highlighting his services, they termed him a brave nationalist leader and lawyer who strived for the rights of the downtrodden segments of the society. They said that Abdul Lateef Afridi was an epoch-making person, having a versatile personality, possessing many qualities of head and heart.

“He organised movements of laborers and tenants, gave them courage and strength to gain their rights. He always stood for the cause of democracy, rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution,” former IGP Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah said in his brief speech.

He said he was the voice of voiceless and downtrodden people. He provided free legal services to the have-nots and deprived section of the society.

“His thoughts and action always focused to change the exploitative system and replace it with a system based on social justice. With unflinching commitment and courage, he would express his views without any fear,” said the former police chief.

Abdul Lateef Afridi was lovingly called Lateef Lala by his colleagues and acquaintances. The gathering was informed that all paperwork for registering Lateef Lala Memorial Foundation had been carried out. The Foundation will carry out the work of Lateef Lala by providing free legal aid, scholarships besides holding free medical camps. Shoaib Yousafzai, one of Lateef Afridi’s close associates and well-wishers, said it was first time that friends and colleagues had gathered at the grave of their beloved leader and that too on the occasion of Eid to remember him and his services.

He gave the credit for organising the memorial ceremony to Engineer Gul Bahadur Khan Yousafzai, an old friend of Lateef Afridi, saying he had approached them before Eid, asking them to ensure their presence. “This shows how much his friends and colleagues love and miss him,” Shoaib Yousafzai remarked.