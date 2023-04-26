State surveillance violates right to privacy: HRCP

LAHORE: The continued state surveillance of private citizens and public officials violates their constitutional right to privacy and dignity and must be condemned in no uncertain terms, the HRCP said in a statement Tuesday.

“Increasingly, the use of intrusive technologies to monitor private spaces and control particular narratives—depending on the political stakeholders in office—is cause for alarm.

The government must strictly regulate the use of all surveillance tools, including those used ostensibly for legitimate purposes,” the statement added.