LAHORE: The HRCP condemned the illegal detention of Bannu-based journalist Gohar Wazir who was abducted and tortured by unknown armed persons before his release. In a statement Tuesday, the HRCP said, “Journalists throughout the country have become increasingly vulnerable to such threats. Amid the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, this incident calls for immediate action. The state must also take measures to protect journalists and their work without further delay.