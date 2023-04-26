Imran’s security chief Ghumman not a money-launderer, says brother

LONDON: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s security chief Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman has never been involved in money-laundering and has legitimate businesses in Britain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his brother-in-law has said.

Speaking to The News and Geo, Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman’s brother-in-law Amir Khan said that Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman was receiving threats prior to his arrest and he was being encouraged to stop supporting Imran Khan and stop funding arrangements around Zaman Park but when he refused he was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a money-laundering case.

Amir Khan, who is also a PTI UK leader, said he had sent full details of Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman’s UK and UAE assets to the FIA and to Ghumman’s lawyers to show that he has legal means of income to fund his political activities in Pakistan.

Amir Khan said, “Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman owns farm houses and real estate in the UK and UAE. His two sons are doing business in UK and UAE.

He gave up his British citizenship two years ago and decided to shift to Pakistan to take part in politics in order to serve Pakistan. He was advised by many relatives not to move to Pakistan but he was passionate about living and investing in Pakistan and now he’s paying a price.”

The Anti-Money Laundering Cell (AMLC) of the agency has said it busted an internally active racket involved in the illegal business of money laundering based in Lahore and arrested two members of the gang.

According to the FIA officials, Ghumman was running a fake international money-laundering network along with Qaisar Mushtaq and Asim Hussain. They said the entire network had been exposed and the people engaged in money laundering through Hundi and Hawala rounded up, adding that the racket was involved in transferring billions of rupees to different countries through illegal ways.

Amir Khan said, “Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman has never done anything illegal. He always taught us never to think of anything wrong and always do the right thing. He has been arrested and being persecuted just because he supports Imran Khan and has refused to leave his side. Imran Khan is aware that Ghumman is a legitimate businessman who has never been involved in any kind of illegality.” He said it’s a lie that Ghumman was running a racket of more than 40 fake companies for transferring money to other countries. “None of these countries ever had any issue with our legal businesses. These allegations are a pack of lies.”

He said Ghumman was a credible party leader and was running established international business in different countries, and that he was authorised to take care of the imports and exports on behalf of the party under instructions of Imran Khan.

Since his arrest, former PM Imran Khan has issued several statements in support of Ghumman. Imran Khan said in a tweet.

“So now people close to me, along with my leadership, are being harassed, abducted, tortured and confronted with sham cases across Pakistan in total violation of the Constitution and rule of law.” Imran Khan also tweeted on Tuesday, “My security in charge Iftikhar Ghumman is still in FIA custody.

He was an overseas Pak who left everything & came to Pak to help in our mission for Haqiqi Azadi. He has been deliberately targeted to weaken my security & also to spread fear amongst PTI hierarchy. We know who is behind all this.”