Properties of Hezb commander Salahuddin’s sons seized in IIOJ&K

HELD SRINAGAR: National Investigation Agency of India on Monday seized two properties of the sons of Syed Salahuddin, the Supreme Commander of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Chairman of United Jihad Council (UJC).

In a statement, the NIA said that the immovable properties of Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmed Shakeel, located in occupied Kashmir – in Soibugh Tehsil, Distt. Budgam and Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, have been seized under section 33(1) of UA( P) Act.

The spokesman further stated that both Shahid Yusuf and Syed Ahmed Shakeel have been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since their arrest in October 2017 and August 2018. They were chargesheeted on 20th April 2018 and 20th November 2018, respectively. The duo had been receiving funds from abroad from the associates of their father and overground workers of HM, alleged NIA.

The NIA launched investigations in November 2011 into the criminal conspiracy to raise/collect/provide funds to commit militant acts and distribute funds among the militant groups and their sympathizers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the purpose of committing militant acts. The Special Cell of Delhi Police had initially registered a case in January 2011 and the case was subsequently taken over by NIA. Chargesheets as well as Supplementary Chargesheets were filed against eight accused in the case, including in 2011 and 2018, he said.