Want to see Bilawal as PM in lifetime: Zardari

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has expressed a desire to see his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the prime minister of Pakistan in his lifetime.

Talking to media in Nawabshah, the former president said, “PPP is only a coalition partner of the incumbent government. However, we will provide employment to the people as we did in past after coming into power.”

He said a development work has started in Shaheed Benazirabad and added that he had extended assistance in every possible way to the victims of the flood victims.

“I did so much for my people and they stand beside me after my father. Now, I expect people to support Bilawal and Aseefa,” said Zardari.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari arrived at Gharhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto amid extraordinary security arrangements.

Zardari laid floral wreath on the graves of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto, and offered fatiha.