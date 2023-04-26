Electoral rolls suggest gender gap has reduced significantly

ISLAMABAD: The latest electoral rolls issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan show that the gender gap among registered voters has significantly reduced in the last five years, from 12.5 million in 2018 to 10.1 million in 2023.

The new database reveals that there are a total of 67.89 million male and 57.73 million female voters, reducing the gender gap to 10.1 million, and bringing the total number of voters in the country to 125.62 million.

In comparison, the electoral rolls in 2018 had a total of 105.96 million voters, with 59.22 million males and 46.73 million females. The gender gap back then was around 12.5 million.

The federal capital has the lowest gender gap among voters, with a difference of only 51,447 between male and female voters, bringing the total number of voters in Islamabad to 1.20 million.

Balochistan has the largest gender gap between male and female voters, with 2,939,529 (56%) male and 2,289,197 (44%) female voters, with a difference of 650,332. The overall number of voters is 5,228,726. Social taboos, scattered populations, and long distances are major factors contributing to the gender disparity in the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,693,219 (55%) male and 9,722,271 (45%) female voters are registered, with a difference of 1,970,948, while the total number of registered voters is 21,415,490.

Punjab has a total of 71,565,168 voters, with 38,400,087 (54%) male and 33,165,081 (46%) female registered voters. The difference is 5,235,006, which is greater than the total registered voters, both males and females, in Balochistan.

Sindh has a total of 26,396,053 voters, with 14,324,780 (54%) male and 12,071,273 (46%) female voters. The difference between the two is 2,253,507.

The election commission has divided the registered voters into six age groups, with voters between the ages of 26 and 35 years (32,618,771) and between 36 and 45 years (27,756,963) being potentially more important due to their numerical strength.

The majority of voters fall into the age groups of 18-25, 26-35, and 36-45, which together account for 66% of total voters.

These young voters will play a crucial role in shaping the political landscape through their vote on election day.