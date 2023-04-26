Pak hockey team to play in Asian Championship in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has said that Pakistan hockey team would participate in the Asian Hockey Championship, which would be played in Chennai in India from August 3 to August 12.

Pakistan and Indian hockey teams will play each other after 12 years and it would be a great news for the hockey fans of both of countries.

The PHF Secretary Haider Ali said that all the hockey playing countries will have to participate in this hockey championship because the participating team has to qualify for Olympic. He said that teams of several countries will take part in this tournament.

Haider Ali said that PHF needs Rs40 million for participation in this championship and he is making efforts to get it. In this regard, he has requested PHF, federal and Sindh governments for funds. He said that seminars will be conducted in connection with business community in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi for funds to compete in this championship.