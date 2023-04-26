Why recordings of generals never emerge, asks Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in a tweet on Tuesday raised a question as to why recordings of generals never emerge.

His tweet came after another audio leak featuring former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar emerged.

In the tweet, he said, “Why is it that recordings of General’s never emerge? More than often politicians, bureaucrats, judges & journalists r the victims. Our families are a new normal now! Will the politicians & judges ever rise & draw a line or continue to glee when it’s not them & cry when they are.”