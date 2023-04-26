Two injured in attack on Bara checkpoint

BARA: Two personnel of a paramilitary force sustained injuries when unidentified armed men attacked a check-post with heavy weapons in the Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district, official sources said on Tuesday.

It was learnt that several unidentified men on late Monday attacked the Frontier Constabulary (FC) check-post in Spin Qabar in Sipah area with hand grenades and rocket launchers.

The FC repulsed the attack while two cops identified as Ashraf Haider and Mirza Hussain were injured.

The police personnel, led by Bara Station House Officer Hardam Gul, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

The personnel were taken to Dogra Hospital from where they were shifted to Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar.

The condition of one of the injured was said to be serious.