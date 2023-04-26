Law minister urges SC to take notice of audio leak featuring ex-CJP

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar (left) and PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan speak during a presser in Islamabad on April 25, 2023. — PID

LAHORE: Law Minister Nazir Tarar Tuesday said political matters should not go to the court, as the country always suffered whenever court intervention was sought.

He was addressing a press conference here. PMLN leader Malik Ahmad Khan also accompanied him.

Tarar said all the decisions given by the courts under the doctrine of necessity had badly harmed democracy and the country.

He said another audio had been leaked on Tuesday and urged the Supreme Court to take a notice of it because such audios were creating a bad environment among the national institutions.

He further said Saqib Nisar should be very careful as in this age of technological advancement, things came out very easily and went viral quickly.

He said the audio was aimed at creating a rift among the institutions and deepening the crisis in the country. He said various political matters and cases in courts were discussed in the audio tape. He said things should be transparent for supremacy of the law.

Tarar said institutions, especially the people related to the judiciary, should be trusted and claimed that some people with a specific agenda were trying to bring the institutions face to face.

The law minister said for the first time, order was issued that the law will not be enforced. He said the court will be honored only when people trusted it. He added that the Constitution had empowered the parliament to legislate.

Answering a question, the federal minister said the federal government had not committed any contempt of court so far and all matters were being governed by the Constitution and law and not by wishes. He said the government was aware of its responsibilities. He further said the prime minister’s audios were also leaked and a committee had been constituted on it.

He suggested that all the things that were coming on the media and social media should be sent for a forensic analysis.

PMLN leader Malik Ahmad Khan urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the ex-chief justice’s audio as a judgment had been referred to in the particular audio.

He said many questions were being raised with regard to the audio leaked on Tuesday and it was becoming clear that how parliamentary proceedings could be stopped.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed disapproval of what she viewed as “judicial bias” in some high-profile cases.

“Wives, mothers-in-law, children and Dam Baba vs Constitution of Pakistan...competition is tough and time is running out,” she said in a tweet.

Marriyum also posted a short video along with the tweet which showed that the scales of justice tilted towards one side.

Her remarks came in backdrop of an alleged leaked phone call between former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and a lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Also, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared that Saqib Nisar has gone too far in his rivalry with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Asif wrote, “Saqib Nisar Sahib, You have gone too far in Nawaz Sharif’s enmity.”

In a statement issued on Twitter regarding the alleged audio leak of former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim, the defence minister said Mian Saqib Sahib listening to your audio is very sad. You went too far in Nawaz Sharif’s enmity.

Asif further said that 14-15 years ago Saqib Nisar narrated two reservations to him regarding Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif which were completely baseless assuring that he can tell the truth to the media. Addressing the former chief justice, he said that he took revenge on Nawaz Sharif and sentenced him. How long will he keep this poison now?

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira called for an immediate investigation into the alleged audio leaks and demanded that a solution should be sought to the burning issues, instead of making the courts controversial.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that politicians respect judges and that was why they go to courts to seek justice. He said suo motu notices were taken on minor issues in the past, which did not prove beneficial for the country.