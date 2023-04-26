Powerful Indonesia quake sends islanders fleeing

PADANG, Indonesia: A 7.1-magnitude earthquake rattled residents on islands west of Indonesia´s Sumatra on Tuesday, forcing them to flee to higher ground before an hours-long tsunami warning was lifted.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 3 am (2000 GMT Monday), was in the sea near the Mentawai islands at a depth of 15.5-km, the United States Geological Survey said. No casualties or severe damage were reported.

“The quake was so strong that we struggled to stand up and walk outside. We were struggling to get out of the house, we had to hold on to the walls,” said Patriz Sanene, a 34-year-old resident of Siberut, Mentawai´s largest island.

“This is the strongest quake... this year. I thought probably there will be a tsunami. Thank God there is no tsunami.” Indonesia´s geophysics agency (BMKG) issued a tsunami warning that lasted around two hours after initially reporting a higher quake magnitude of 7.3.