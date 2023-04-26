Russia hosts talks with Iran, Syria, Turkiye

MOSCOW: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday hosted four-way talks aimed at normalising ties between Ankara and Damascus, which were severed at the start of Syria´s civil war in 2011.

“Practical steps were discussed in the field of strengthening security in the Syrian Arab Republic and normalising Syrian-Turkish relations,” the Russian defence ministry. Moscow stressed the importance of countering “the fight against all extremist groups in Syria”.

Shoigu, who hosted counterparts from Syria, Turkiye and Iran, also held a number of bilateral talks. The Kremlin has sought to mend ties between Damascus and Turkiye´s Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Successful Kremlin mediation would give President Vladimir Putin diplomatic clout with Russia isolated internationally over Moscow´s offensive in Ukraine. In a similar statement the Turkish defence ministry pointed to the “constructive atmosphere” of the meeting during which the parties discussed “the issue of intensifying efforts to return Syrian refugees to their lands.”

All participants “reaffirmed their respect for Syria´s territorial integrity”, the Turkish ministry added. In Damascus, the Syrian defence ministry said in a statement carried by state media that the “quartet meeting of the defence ministers” had discussed “the withdrawal of Turkish forces” from Syria.