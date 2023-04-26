Mexico’s treatment of migrants raises concern ahead of US policy shift

MEXICO CITY: An impending change in US border policy could put increased pressure on Mexico’s migrant detention system and lead to more reports of rights violations, migrant advocates have warned, in the wake of a fire that killed 40 people.

On May 11 the US is slated to lift a Covid health order known as ‘Title 42’ that has allowed it to rapidly return migrants from the southern border back to Mexico. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government began ramping up detentions in 2019 under pressure from former President Donald Trump.

The Biden administration has continued that push, the experts said, as the US made a record 2.2 million apprehensions at the US-Mexico border last year, including growing numbers from countries to which the US struggles to deport people, such as Venezuela and Cuba. In 2022, Mexico detained more than 444,000 migrants, 44% more migrants than in the year before.

As of last year, the National Migration Institute (INM) operated 57 detention centers with a capacity for more than 6,800 people. “The (Biden) administration recognizes that at this point, they really need Mexico as a partner on its enforcement efforts,” said Maureen Meyer, a migration expert at the Washington Office on Latin America.