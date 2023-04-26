Chileans buy more guns, private guards as security tops concerns

SANTIAGO: After their pick-up truck was stolen at gunpoint outside their home in Santiago last June, Javiera Castillo and her partner began learning how to shoot a pistol to prevent future encounters.

Castillo, 23, a student and small-business owner who lives in the middle-class neighbourhood of Maipu in Santiago, is one of a record number of Chileans worried about growing violence in the country.

“There are lots of robberies where we live and with crime the way it is today, it’s almost a necessity to have a gun in the house,” Castillo said from a shooting range in the Chilean capital, adding the attack last year had left her terrified of leaving the house at night.

“As we’ve been taking classes and training, improving our aim, we’re losing some of that fear.” Chile remains one of the safest countries in Latin America. While violent crime reports have increased in recent years, officials caution that this sharp uptick is likely due to a resumption of public life after the pandemic lockdowns.

According to government data, homicides rose nearly a third in 2022, one of the highest yearly increases in the region, while violent robberies increased 63%. Kidnappings rose to 46, the highest number on record, according to the police, who detained 76 people in connection with the cases, most of whom were identified as foreigners.

Authorities say an influx of guns and organised crime have contributed to the numbers. That has hurt progressive President Gabriel Boric, with many voters disapproving of his handling of crime. A March IPSOS poll of 29 countries shows Chileans tied with South Africans as the most worried about crime, beating respondents in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.