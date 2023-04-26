Turkiye detains 126 pro-Kurdish suspects ahead of vote

DIYARBAKIR, Turkiye: Turkiye on Tuesday detained 126 pro-Kurdish activists, journalists and lawyers in raids conducted just three weeks before a knife-edge vote that could extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan´s two-decade rule.

Police said their “counter-terror” operation was staged across 21 provinces, including Diyarbakir, the Kurdish minority´s unofficial capital in Turkiye. State media said police held people suspected of financing the Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK) or roping new members into the outlawed group.

The PKK has been proscribed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and its Western allies for waging a decades-long armed struggle for greater autonomy in Turkiye´s southeast. State media said the detained included people suspected of fomenting nearly 60 street protests since 2017.