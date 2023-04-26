Foreigners evacuate as Sudan ceasefire largely holds

KHARTOUM: A US-brokered ceasefire between Sudan´s warring generals was largely holding in much of the capital on Tuesday, but witnesses in some areas reported ongoing clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.

Ten days of heavy fighting until Monday -- including air strikes and artillery barrages -- have killed hundreds of people, many of them civilians, and left some neighbourhoods of greater Khartoum in ruins.

Bewildered civilians were seen walking down one street in Khartoum North where almost all buildings were bombed out and smoke was rising from scorched ruins, in unverified video posted on social media.

Witnesses in the same area later reported army air strikes and paramilitary forces shooting anti-aircraft missiles, and others in the capital´s twin city Omdurman reporting gunfire. Much of the city of five million had seen a reduction in fighting, witnesses said, since foreign governments have scrambled road convoys, aircraft and ships to get their nationals out since the weekend.

Britain, which has thousands of citizens in Sudan, announced “a large-scale evacuation” from Tuesday, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying “priority will be given to the most vulnerable”.

Germany announced its last evacuation flight will take off Tuesday evening to Jordan. Little was known about the security situation in remote areas of the poverty-stricken nation, after Darfur in particular has seen heavy fighting in recent days and the looting of aid depots.

Thousands of Sudanese have tried to flee to Egypt, and the United Nations warned it was bracing for an exodus of up to 270,000 refugees to Sudan´s even poorer neighbours Chad and South Sudan.

“Thankfully, we are safe,” Omdurman resident Salwa Soliman told AFP at the Egyptian border. “Neither the military nor the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) intercepted us” during a gruelling 1,000-kilometre (620 miles) journey, she said.

The fighting between the heavily armed paramilitary RSF and the army has killed at least 459 people and wounded more than 4,000 in the fierce fighting across Africa´s third-biggest country, according to UN agencies. More than 4,000 people have fled Sudan in foreign-organised evacuations that began on Saturday, including by sea to Saudi Arabia and by aircraft to Jordan and Cyprus.