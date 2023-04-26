Public access to headcount data only solution to census controversy, says JI leader

The Karachi chapter of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has decided to pace up the campaign against flaws in the ongoing census process and warned the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh government and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to complete the enumeration process instead of resorting to misleading and cosmetic measures or face the music.

Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman expressed these views while addressing a party convention held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq — the party’s Karachi headquarters, on Tuesday. He appealed to the people of Karachi to overwhelmingly participate in the party’s protest on Sharea Faisal on April 30.

Addressing the convention, he said the authorities had missed the enumeration process in a large number of areas in order to understate the population of Karachi and now they were resorting to misleading and cosmetic measures as they were unable to handle the backlash.

The JI leader made it clear that the PPP government in Sindh and PBS had exposed themselves and the people of Karachi would reject the results of the census if they were not counted in full.

He highlighted that according to some media reports, the census showed a negative growth in the population of Karachi. He said that such statistics had emerged as a result of flaws in the enumeration process.

The only acceptable solution to this problem was provision of access to the citizens to the census data, he said and demanded that the government constitute a committee comprising the stakeholders of the city in order to ensure transparency in the process of census.

He maintained that the reported statistics of headcount would result into lesser water and financial quota for Karachi. Rehman said the PBS data on census also contradicted the data of the utility services providers and polio campaign.

PTI to protest

Karachi leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a statement have said that the PTI has rejected the results of the ongoing census and it will hold protests against the deliberate effort to understate Karachi’s population.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen of Karachi to raise their voice on Karachi’s fraud census,” said Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui in the statement. He asked how it was possible that the rural population in Sindh had increased by 5 million but the population of Karachi had decreased.