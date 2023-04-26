Woman ‘commits suicide’ at Malir house

A woman’s body was found hanging from the ceiling at a residential apartment in the Malir Cantonment area on Tuesday. According to SHO Faisal Rafiq, the woman was identified as 42-year-old Amber, wife of Waseem.

The SHO said that the woman’s husband told the police in his initial statement that he had quarrelled with his wife, and during the argument, he had pushed her and left the house. The husband claimed that the woman had then committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling. The officer said that the police are investigating the case from different angles to ascertain whether the woman had committed suicide or her husband had murdered her.