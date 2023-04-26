Body of drowned man retrieved from mangroves

The body of a drowned man was recovered from mangroves near the Hawkesbay beach on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a man died after falling into an underground water tank in the Qayyumabad area.

The drowned man’s body was recovered within the limits of the Mauripur police station. Upon receiving the information, Edhi volunteers and police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The deceased man could not be identified and the body was shifted to a mortuary after a post-mortem examination.

Man dies after falling into water tank

A person died after falling into an underground water tank in his house while trying to clean it. The incident took place within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. Residents of the area shifted him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The deceased man was identified as 32-year-old Adeel, son of Irshad.