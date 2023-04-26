Pujari held over woman’s ‘rape’ at Hyderabad temple

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Pujari at a temple in Hyderabad. The suspect has been arrested. According to the police, the woman had visited the GOR police station on Monday to file her complaint.

The complainant claimed that a man had sexually assaulted her. After the initial report, Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident and arresting the suspect.

According to the Hyderabad police spokesperson, the report of this incident was registered under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code under Crime No. 26/2023, the suspect Bhagat Karam Chand was arrested, and the complainant was medically examined, but her medical report was yet to be received.

The spokesperson said the woman had told the police that she was a divorced mother of one. The Pujari had claimed that he would solve all her problems, and asked her to visit him alone on Monday morning.

When she reached the temple, the Pujari took her into a room and blew some anaesthetic powder into her face, following which he raped her, said the spokesperson, adding that after the woman regained consciousness, the Pujari threatened her not to tell anyone.