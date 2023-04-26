Man beats wife, shaves off her head in Clifton

A man shaved off his wife’s head in the Clifton neighbourhood. Police have registered a case against the man on the complaint of his wife.

According to details, during a domestic dispute in Clifton’s Shah Rasool Colony, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Boat Basin police station, a man beat his wife and shaved off her head.

According to the FIR, the complainant named Farzana said she works as domestic help at different houses and her husband Saeed works at a shopping mall. “My husband keeps beating me, quarrelling with me every day,” she told the police. “On April 24, when my husband returned from work, I asked him to take our daughter to a hairdresser because her hair has grown long, so he beat me for that.”

She said that after beating her, her husband shaved off her head and threatened her with dire consequences. The suspect escaped after the incident. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.